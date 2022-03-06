Pakistan says Russia-Ukraine conflict matter of concern

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan in its first contact with Russia after the recently concluded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow, reiterated Pakistan’s policy on the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine saying it was a matter of ‘concern’.

In a telephone call between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, Qureshi expressed ’concern’ over the latest situation in Ukraine and highlighted that Pakistan had emphasised fundamental principles of UN Charter, called for de-escalation, and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

Pakistan, much to the annoyance of western capitals, refused to take sides in this European conflict and also stepped back from condemning Russia.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also expressed the hope that the talks initiated between Russia and Ukraine would succeed in finding a diplomatic solution.

It’s important that despite being involved in a continuing conflict, Lavrov held out an assurance and informed Qureshi that the Russian side would be following up on the important bilateral matters discussed (during the visit of Imran Khan) and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office in its statement said that Sergey Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Friday and stressed Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov shared Russia’s perspective on the latest situation, and also referred to the opening of the “humanitarian corridor”, and underlined readiness for the next round of talks with the Ukrainian side.

The humanitarian corridor which saw a limited ceasefire between the two European neighbours offered an opportunity to all those who wished to leave Ukraine.

So far two rounds of talks have been held at a secret location between Ukraine and Russia and in the phone call, Lavrov hinted at a third round.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was given an assurance by his counterpart that Russia would fully support the safe and swift return of Pakistani citizens from Ukraine.

Pakistan says that it remained the government’s topmost priority and has requested for the Russian government’s assistance and facilitation for its citizens in this regard.

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

Qureshi also apprised the Russian foreign minister of his recent phone conversations with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and with the High Representative of the European Union, in which he had shared Pakistan’s principled position and stressed the importance of finding a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. Both sides said the Foreign Office would remain in touch.