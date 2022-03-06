NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Saturday claimed to have plucked 15 lawmakers from the opposition parties, saying the allies stood firm to defeat no-confidence motion against the government.

“I have got assurance of support from 15 Members of National Assembly from the opposition parties, and I will show them the government’s strength the day the numbers game begins,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Sadokhel in Manki Sharif and Pirpai. He said more than 15 opposition members would go “missing” on the day the no-confidence motion would be presented in the National Assembly. He claimed the opposition would face “embarrassment” when they would present the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

Khattak said that as a politician, he knew very well how the governments were made or broken. He said if the opposition parties secure the support of PTI’s two parliamentarians through negative tactics, he had the capacity to destroy their rank and file politically through traditional tactics, as he was expert in political wheeling-dealing.

Khattak rejected the opposition claim that 10 members of treasury benches had changed loyalties and that they would cast votes in favour of a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government.

He said that the opposition's no-trust move against the government was a drama and they just wanted to stay alive in the media.

He said the opposition parties were confused and directionless and how come they would be able to oust the government.

He said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and other parties had lost trust of people and now they were staging dramas to remain in the media.

Pervez Khattak said that the country, for the first time in history, had got an honest prime minister in the shape of Imran Khan. He said that the prime minister was making efforts to steer the country out of the economic crisis, end the menace of corruption and improve the living standard of the common man.

The defence minister claimed that the prime minister's visit to Russia was fruitful to boost bilateral ties and trade with regional countries.

He said that rampant corruption in the previous governments of PMLN and PPP caused colossal damage to the country’s economy due to which the people were now facing the price-hike and unemployment.

He held the PMLN and PPP responsible for the present price-hike, unemployment, dwindling economy and burden of foreign loans on the country.

Khattak said the country was faced with the challenges of price-hike and financial crunch owing to the flawed policies of the previous governments. He lashed out at the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement for their double standards and deceiving masses with hollow slogans. He said that the PDM was striving to save its own leaders and blackmail Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the accountability process, launched by him to hold those accountable, who had plundered the national wealth.

About the local government elections, Pervez Khattak said that the PTI had fielded its candidates on all seats in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who were capable of defeating the rivals with a big margin in the polls during the second phase.

He said the PTI candidates would sweep LG elections on the basis of performance and good governance.