Helpline 15 received 1,607,039 calls in February

LAHORE: The helpline 15 of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 1,607,039 calls during the month of February last, out of which, 1,012,828 were irrelevant and 150,858 were genuine.

According to statistics issued by PSCA here on Saturday, the Dispatch Control Centre instituted cases in this regard for further action.

Information and consultancy has been sought on 41,528 calls and 10,274 calls for traffic management and help of city traffic police. The PSCA lost and found centre recovered 12 missing persons, 157 motorbikes, five rickshaws, and three cars through it.