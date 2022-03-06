Helpline 15 received 1,607,039 calls in February

LAHORE: The helpline 15 of Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 1,607,039 calls during the month of February last, out of which, 1,012,828 were irrelevant and 150,858 were genuine.
According to statistics issued by PSCA here on Saturday, the Dispatch Control Centre instituted cases in this regard for further action.
Information and consultancy has been sought on 41,528 calls and 10,274 calls for traffic management and help of city traffic police. The PSCA lost and found centre recovered 12 missing persons, 157 motorbikes, five rickshaws, and three cars through it.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar has said that work is under way on various projects in the...
PESHAWAR: Resumption of suicide attacks with a massive explosion at a mosque in the city if on one hand has drawn...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure reduction in the...
KARACHI: A woman who was slapped and humiliated by a man while travelling in a minibus refused to lodge any complaint...
MARDAN: Four proclaimed offenders and 21 others were nabbed during search and strike operations in the district on...
MINGORA: The Election Commission of Pakistan was determined to conduct free and fair local government elections in all...
Comments