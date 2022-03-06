Blast again brings fear, unrest in KP

PESHAWAR: Resumption of suicide attacks with a massive explosion at a mosque in the city if on one hand has drawn widespread condemnation from all and sundry, it has also created fear and unrest among the people of the province.

Everyone issued a condemnation statement and expressed sympathies with the victims. Several political leaders and government functionaries were seen visiting the site and some attending funerals. The city experienced another bloodbath the other day, with the massacre of over 60 worshippers and injuries to nearly 200 more when a mosque came under the merciless suicide bombing.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The law enforcement agencies after the claim have got a direction for investigation. They have also got an excuse for their serious security lapse.

But the matter is not so simple. The people of this province have seen many such gory incidents and they hardly believe in such claims. The people have started talking openly in their private discussions.

Whoever is the perpetrator and whoever are the masterminds, reality on the ground is that the hearts of the people of the capital city of the Pakhtun-dominated region have been wrenched once more. The long pause in the terror acts had restored the confidence of the people and they had resumed their life.

But this incident revived the fear among them. Soon after the incident everyone started calling their dear and near ones who were out of home at the time of the massacre.

“Don’t go to the mosque and offer prayers at home. But if you still want to go to the mosque, don’t take your children with you. My wife told me this morning,” a resident of the Hayatabad township said.

Another dweller of the city, who currently resides in Islamabad in connection with his job, said that his spouse asked him not to go to Peshawar. “But I had to come here. Then she asked me to avoid going to crowded areas at least,” he said.

The environment of fear has been restored. However, this time the fear is coupled with anger. Glimpses of anger were seen in the massively attended funerals of the martyrs. Strong voices were heard in the gatherings against the invisible forces.

“Enough is enough. They should stop playing with lives anymore,” said a participant at a funeral.