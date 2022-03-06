Woman slapped in bus by cousin declines to take action

KARACHI: A woman who was slapped and humiliated by a man while travelling in a minibus refused to lodge any complaint with the Mominabad police, saying the man was her cousin.

The shocking incident was captured by CCTV cameras of a nearby shop within the limits of the Mominabad police station.

The video shows the man, Kashif, humiliating and slapping the female passenger sitting on a front seat.

Initially, it was reported that the man was a bus conductor; however, after police impounded the bus, the vehicle’s owner and the conductor reached the police station and said

the conductor was not behind the incident, but the man who slapped the woman had been travelling with her.