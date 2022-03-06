Four POs, 21 others held with contrabands

MARDAN: Four proclaimed offenders and 21 others were nabbed during search and strike operations in the district on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Chura and Saroshah areas, arresting four men wanted in various cases, two accomplices, and 19 other suspects.

The police also recovered 6 pistols, one shotgun and bullets. Another five persons were arrested under the tenants law.

Meanwhile, the cops rounded up several motorcyclists over one wheeling, non-registration of their two-wheelers and underage driving. The police said the parents of the underage drivers were called and asked not to let underage youngsters use motorbikes on roads. Also, the police conducted an educational campaign in the city, distributing pamphlets regarding traffic rules.