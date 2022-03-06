Four POs, 21 others held with contrabands

MARDAN: Four proclaimed offenders and 21 others were nabbed during search and strike operations in the district on Saturday.
A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the cops conducted raids in Chura and Saroshah areas, arresting four men wanted in various cases, two accomplices, and 19 other suspects.
The police also recovered 6 pistols, one shotgun and bullets. Another five persons were arrested under the tenants law.
Meanwhile, the cops rounded up several motorcyclists over one wheeling, non-registration of their two-wheelers and underage driving. The police said the parents of the underage drivers were called and asked not to let underage youngsters use motorbikes on roads. Also, the police conducted an educational campaign in the city, distributing pamphlets regarding traffic rules.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Muhammad Akhtar has said that work is under way on various projects in the...
LAHORE: The helpline 15 of Punjab Safe Cities Authority received 1,607,039 calls during the month of February last,...
PESHAWAR: Resumption of suicide attacks with a massive explosion at a mosque in the city if on one hand has drawn...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure reduction in the...
KARACHI: A woman who was slapped and humiliated by a man while travelling in a minibus refused to lodge any complaint...
MINGORA: The Election Commission of Pakistan was determined to conduct free and fair local government elections in all...
Comments