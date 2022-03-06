ECP committed to ensuring free & fair polls, says official

MINGORA: The Election Commission of Pakistan was determined to conduct free and fair local government elections in all districts of Malakand Division on March 31, an official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a seminar here at Swat Press Club, Regional Election Commissioner Malakand Division Muhammad Nadim Khan said that every voter would cast six votes for village council and one for a tehsil council candidate. He asked the media to play its due role in the awareness campaign to educate the voters about the process.

“The Election Commission is an autonomous body and its responsibility is to conduct free and fair elections. Hundreds of candidates are contesting elections and the ECP will play its due role to provide justice to every contestant,” said Nadim Khan, adding that elections were the essence of democracy and freedom of expression. He maintained that the ECP would not take pressure from any side, and would ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing the gathering, District Election Commissioner Faridullah Khattak maintained that Swat was a sensitive district, as it was the hometown of the chief minister.

“We are taking solid measures to ensure foolproof security for the election process. Women should come out of their homes to participate in the polling in order to strengthen the democratic process,” Faridullah Khattak added.

A large number of members of civil society, women and media persons also participated in the seminar. Officials of the ECP answered the questions of the seminar participants and asked them to play a role in awareness of the masses.