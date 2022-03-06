Rain, snowfall predicted in parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Authorities have predicted rain in plain areas and snowfall on the hills in the province.
A press release said Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) in Peshawar has predicted that a strong westerly weather system is likely to enter western and upper parts of the province from Saturday (evening) and likely to persist till Thursday.
It said scattered to widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms of moderate intensity with snowfall over the hills is expected in most districts of the province as part of the forecast. Isolated heavy rainfall associated with gusty winds and hailstorms is also expected in the province.
Moderated to isolated heavy snowfall is expected in Chitral, Swat, Dir, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kurram districts during the period.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, wind and hailstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures and standing crops in the province and snowfall may cause road blockage.
It may also cause landslides in the vulnerable hilly districts and all line departments concerned have been directed to remain vigilant in restoring road links.
