PMLN to win LG polls, says Capt Safdar

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader captain (r) Muhammad Safdar on Saturday said that his party aspirants for tehsil mayors’ slots would secure win in the second phase of the local government elections across the province.

“Our party is going to win the local government elections not only in Hazara but also in the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he told reporters here.

Captain Safdar, who has been running the party’s election campaign Hazara division, said that people would never vote for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in the second phase of the LG elections.

“The PTI shattered the country’s economy and people are left with no other option but to commit suicides because of the highest-ever inflation and unemployment in the country,” he said. “The PTI government is a guest for some days as the opposition parties are committed and united to throw it out of power,” he claimed.

The former MNA said that the no-confidence motion would be tabled in the National Assembly with the consent of all parties’ leaders.

“People want to get rid of this government and the planned no- confidence vote will succeed and the selected prime minister would be thrown out of power,” Mr Safdar said.