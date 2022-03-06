Youth talent hunt in weightlifting to begin tomorrow

MARDAN: Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt in Weightlifting will start from March 7, an official said on Saturday.

Director Sports Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) Dr Farooq Hussain said that the weightlifting talent hunt scheme had been granted to Awkum.

The Awkum Directorate of Sports will take trials from players in the whole province. Dr Farooq Hussain said the talent hunt would start from March 7 at University of Peshawar, while trials will be conducted at Awkum on March 8.

Ten best athletes will be selected from all categories who will compete at provincial and national levels. The best players will be sent for international competitions and will be trained by foreign coaches, he said. He said that out of 33 universities of the province, Awkum has been selected to organise these trials. Dr Farooq Hussain thanked Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Javed Memon, Director HEC, and his team for the youth sports drive.