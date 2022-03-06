Derajat Festival: APC participates to pay homage to police martyrs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) of police took part in the National Derajat Festival to pay tributes to the force, who have rendered matchless sacrifices during the war on terror in the yester years.
The National Derajat Festival kicked off in Dera Ismail Khan in which prominent racers are participating in the National Off-Road Challenge Jeep Rally and colourful cultural and sports activities.
On the directives of District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain, the APC painted with colours participated in the race to pay homage to the martyrs of police.
Earlier, provincial Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur distributed tags among the participants of Off Road Challenge Jeep Rally during a simple but impressive ceremony.Fans from across the country have also arrived for the Derajat Festival” which will conclude tomorrow.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that last year people enjoyed the festival, which was well-received in the area. He said more arrangements had been made this year so that people could have maximum recreational opportunities.
He said that the festival would promote peace, love and fraternity among the local people and would help in promoting the culture and traditions of Dera Ismail Khan at national level.
