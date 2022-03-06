PM Imran Khan to survive Opposition’s no-confidence move: minister

MANSEHRA: Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will survive the no-confidence motion if moved by the opposition parties in the National Assembly.

“The opposition parties’ no-confidence move is a storm in a teacup and I want to tell them that they can’t dislodge Prime Minister Imran Khan of his office at any cost,” he said while speaking at a public gathering held in connection with election campaign of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tehsil mayor aspirant Kamal Saleem Swati here on Saturday.

Azam Swati also inaugurated the election office of Kamal Saleem Swati. The federal minister said that the opposition parties were doing propaganda against the PTI government and prime minister.

He said that PTI would sweep the second phase of the local government elections in the Hazara division and the rest of the province.

“I want to make it clear that if our party’s candidate is elected, he would get mega development funds but if the PMLN aspirant wins, he might not be able to get even a single penny of the development funds,” he said.