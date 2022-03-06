170 awarded degrees at UoH first convocation

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts to ensure that higher education institutions were developed to meet future challenges.

“Though quality education, economic diversity and real development are the key challenges faced by most of the universities in the country, we are committed to overcoming all challenges,” he said in his speech at the first convocation of the University of Haripur (UoH) here.

The university awarded degrees to 170 different graduates of masters, and M Phil programmes and also distributed gold medals among 48 top position holders since the commissioning of UoH in 2012.

The provincial minister said that under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the provincial government had taken several initiatives to transform the universities into higher education institutions of international caliber so that their degrees were respected and the graduates of these institutions could not run for jobs but become job providers.

He lauded the performance of UoH and said that all the administrative, academic and economic indicators of the UoH were quite encouraging and the way it progressed during a short span of time was indicative of the efforts of the VC and faculty members.

To the demand of shortage of land for expansion of university building, the provincial minister assured of making arrangements in this regard. The minister also felicitated the degrees receiving graduates of UoH and urged them to apply their knowledge for the betterment and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan said that the federal government has, while keeping in view the Silicon valley trend, established for the first time in the history, a special technology zone authority in the country.

He said that with the cooperation of the provincial government, two licences were issued to the special IT zone and Pak-Austria Institute of Science and Technology Mang.

Earlier, while sharing the progress report of the UoH, the VC Prof Dr Anwar Gillani said that during the last three years the numbers of students have increased to 6500 from 3200, PhD scholars increased from 19 to 350, departments risen to 31 from 19 and the numbers of programmes are now 90 as compared to 52 before the last three years.