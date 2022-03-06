SRB collects Rs89.9bn in July-Feb

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected Rs89.95 billion from July 2021 to February 2022, showing a growth of 17 percent over the same period last year, official data showed.

The board had collected Rs77.07 billion in the same period last year.

According to SRB, its collection in the last 8 months touched Rs90 billion, while it has set a 12-month target of Rs150 billion.

In February 2022, the board collected Rs12.406 billion with a growth of 23 percent over the collection in the same month last year.

The details were disclosed in a meeting held under chairmanship of Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Saturday.

During the meeting, the chief minister reviewed Sindh Sales Tax (SST) revenue collection and other related issues. He was briefed by chairman SRB Wasif Memon that the provincial revenue board had shown a substantial growth in its collection.

Appreciating the board over the revenue collected, CM Sindh advised it to maximise revenue efforts towards collections of the assigned 12-month target of Rs150 billion. He also directed SRB to keep reconciling claims and counter claims with the Federal Board of Revenue (FRB).