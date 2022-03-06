Fuel subsidy payment via banks proposed

KARACHI: Oil industry has proposed a government-sponsored subsidy in the form of a consortium of banks for reimbursement of Price Differential Claim (PDC) on fuels that will not only ensure timely payments to companies/refineries, but also reduce immediate burden on the national exchequer, The News has learnt.

Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), which presented the mechanism to Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy, proposed the arrangements involving four to five banks to foot the PDC payments under the guarantee of the government.

OCAC said it was mutually decided in discussion with the government that a mechanism would be formulated in consultation with Ministry of Finance.

Sources in the oil industry told The News under the proposed arrangement, the government would not be required to pay the PFC amount from its pocket but act as guarantee to banks for making this payment.

“As the prices are high right now, the consortium will pay for the differential and when they will go down, oil companies will return this amount to these banks under the guarantee of the government,” the sources add.

Oil marketing companies are convinced the PDC payment will not be cleared on time, given the government’s track record as their previous similar receivables of Rs2.6 billion were still stuck with the ministry.

Under the proposed mechanism, downstream industry will furnish the sales volume data of petrol and diesel with Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) through approved formats in the next four days after fortnightly revision of prices.

The proposed scheme suggests the claims of downstream industry be authenticated by external auditor, duly signed by the head of respective company, and the documents be submitted to the regulator with a certificate assurance.

The regulator will process the claims of downstream industry in the next four days after submission of data and forward it to the consortium of banks, according to the proposed scheme.

A consortium of banks will reimburse 95 percent claims of downstream industry in two days after receiving them from the regulators.

Under this scheme, oil companies will receive the amount on account of PDC in ten days after fortnight when prices are revised.

Reimbursement of five percent balance amount of PDC will be made by the consortium in next 19 days, thus reimbursing the full amount of PDC within one month.

OCAC also requested the government to approve the mechanism, enabling swift implementation of process for timely remittance of PDC claims.

It noted the management of cash flows was critically challenging for the downstream sector, owing to insufficient margins, dollar-rupee parity, constrained financing facilities, circular debt, outstanding PDC since 2004 and other external factors such as geopolitical situation, high premiums etc.

“The sooner the process is approved and implemented, the quicker will be the redressal of … working capital constraints faced by the oil industry”, OCAC stated and sought approval ahead the next fortnightly revision of domestic oil prices, due on March 15, 2022.

Earlier, OCAC had warned about the shortage of petroleum products because of their high prices in the global market, if domestic prices are not aligned with global petroleum products rates.

Federal government has reduced the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs10 each and has vowed to freeze them until next budget.