Think tank advises govt to avoid blanket price relief

KARACHI: A financial think tank on Saturday urged the government to provide targeted relief measures for vulnerable segments and avoid strategy of blanket price cuts, saying ‘popular’ relief measure might dilute the center’s credibility.

Commenting on the PM’s relief package, Economic Advisory Group (EAG) acknowledged that the government should take measures to protect sectors affected from the global commodity price shock. The group, however, advised to remain cautioned.

“While relief measures are popular, the strategy of blanket price cuts through arbitrary use of fiscal policy dilutes the government’s credibility and questions its commitment to undertake the reform process,” it said.

PM’s recent relief package has cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs. 10/litre. It may be recalled that during the first half of current fiscal year, the government had collected large revenues on account of additional customs and GST on petroleum products, the group added.

“The size of the package, worth Rs250-280 billion, is almost 0.5 percent of GDP, and that the government does have fiscal space as demand pressures are not excessive,” it said. However, it continued, the allocation of the resource needs fiscal prudence to maximize benefits for households with low purchasing power.

“The government would have been well advised to rely instead on its Ehsaas infrastructure to deliver additional cash support to deserving households.”

EAG also expressed its reservation on the PM announcement of fixing petrol prices till the FY2022-23 budget, fearing that not only that was likely to be unsustainable, but would also create shortages in the near term, thus potentially exacerbating the crisis.

“If oil prices rise further from current levels, the government may find itself having to precipitously raise prices later, whose impact may be worse.”

EAG emphasised for an efficient economic system, saying it is essential that prices be linked directly to costs, and thus any promise to keep future prices constant is not credible.

“When underlying costs rise, as they do when international commodity prices increase, the government cannot insulate the entire populace from higher domestic prices without creating an excessively high debt burden for future generations.”

The group stated that insufficient tax collection from broad swathes of the economy, and a lack of productivity relative to other countries were at the core of our economy’s ailments.

EAG is an independent policy group, comprising individuals from economics, policy and the private sector, which deliberates regularly on economic developments and shares its views with the government and public. It is supported by PRIME, an independent think tank.