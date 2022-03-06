Circular debts

Circular debt number 1: Electricity. Pakistan’s economic security is the organic dimension of our national security. The foundation of our economy is the power sector. It is the power sector that will make or break our economy. To be certain, Pakistan’s power sector is bankrupt and the real culprit behind this bankruptcy is the government’s gross mismanagement. This gross mismanagement of the power sector shows up as circular debt.

In 2018, when the PTI formed government at the federal level, the accumulated stock of circular debt stood at Rs1.14 trillion ($9.5 billion). The current stock of circular debt hovers around Rs2.5 trillion ($14 billion). Growing at the current rate of growth, the power sector’s circular debt is estimated to reach Rs4 trillion by 2025.

The only thing that the government is doing is jacking up the tariff (electricity bills have gone up by 100 percent over the past four years). But it is clearly not working as circular debt continues to swell. Two things need to be done – bring down transmission and distribution losses, and collect close to 100 percent of the billed amount.

Circular debt number 2: Gas. In 2018, when the PTI formed government at the federal level, the accumulated stock of circular debt in the gas sector stood at Rs350 billion. Over the past three years or so, the stock of circular debt in the gas sector has nearly doubled to Rs650 billion. The gas sector is racing towards bankruptcy and the real culprit behind this race is UFG or unaccounted-for-gas. And, the real culprit behind this UFG is the government's gross mismanagement.

According to Engineer Arshad Abbasi, around “126 billion cubic feet of gas is lost in this country every year. This means that the “economic value of UFG is almost $4 billion” a year. Imagine; we lose $4 billion worth of gas every year. Engineer Abbasi claims that “plugging methane emissions and leakages would hardly require $500 million.” Imagine: if we plug the UFG hole we will not need the IMF.

Circular debt number 3: Commodity operations. Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) along with provincial food departments buy food grains including wheat, pulses and paddy. In all this buying and selling, PASSCO along with provincial food departments end up losing around Rs200 billion a year, every year. The accumulated circular debt now stands at a colossal Rs913 billion.

In 2018, the World Bank offered a $300 million grant to our Ministry of Finance under its Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SMART) program. SMART recommended the disbandment of PASSCO followed by ‘direct farmer to miller process’ along with ‘targeted input subsidies’. The implementation agency was to be the Department of Agriculture – but nothing has been implemented.

Circular debts are bleeding Pakistan dry. Our governments are adamant on being buyer-sellers of goods. Our government must stop buying-selling goods and become an efficient regulator instead. The government must stop ‘subsidising’ corruption and corrupt practices; and must restrict its role to being a competent regulator. Stop the bleeding and snatch back economic sovereignty.

