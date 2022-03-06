Endless hypocrisy

The world has shown much empathy for refugees fleeing Ukraine. However, people seem to have forgotten that millions of refugees from third world countries have fled their homelands, seeking refuge in alien lands. These people’s homes were ravaged by direct or proxy wars instigated by the US and its allies in Europe. We should demonstrate equal concern for the unfortunate souls from places like Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, who have been forced to flee to other countries at great risk. Many of these refugees still remain in countries they sought refuge in. Most of these migrants have not been welcomed because of their skin and faith. Some had to leave behind families and countless have died trying to escape.

The hypocrisy of white supremacists knows no end. So much so that the US and the EU have no qualms leaving Ukrainians – their white-skinned brothers – in the lurch by refusing to challenge the Russians.

Erum A Baig

Karachi