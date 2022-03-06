 
close
Sunday March 06, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Continuing cricket

March 06, 2022

Pakistan and Australia played their first cricket test match in Rawalpindi on March 4. It was a great day for Pakistani cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should ensure that the tour is brilliant and pleasant for the Australian team.

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi

Comments