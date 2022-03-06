 
Sunday March 06, 2022
Helping hand

March 06, 2022

Amid the tense environment prevailing in Ukraine, Pakistan has moved its embassy to Ternopil. Recently, it was reported that in such trying times the embassy lent a helping hand to distressed Indian students as well.

It is also relieving to know that 98 percent of the stranded Pakistani students have been evacuated. This embassy deserves appreciation for its work.

Ifrahim Mathew

Canada

