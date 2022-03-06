Diplomacy is the only way to resolve the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine. War can never be the solution to any problem as it only brings destruction.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis is polarising the world. It is also going to isolate Russia from other countries. Russians will also be affected by the sanctions imposed upon the country, and their economy will suffer. One hopes that both parties soon realise the misery wars bring and agree to a ceasefire.
Sarmad Elahi
Lahore
Another tragic attack has left the country shocked. More than 50 people lost their lives and 197 were injured in the...
The world has shown much empathy for refugees fleeing Ukraine. However, people seem to have forgotten that millions of...
Pakistan and Australia played their first cricket test match in Rawalpindi on March 4. It was a great day for...
As soon as one pays the PTCL bill online, an acknowledgement is sent through an SMS. Isn’t it possible for the...
Amid the tense environment prevailing in Ukraine, Pakistan has moved its embassy to Ternopil. Recently, it was...
Every day heart-wrenching pictures and videos from Ukraine surface. Whether you think of the on-going crisis as a...
Comments