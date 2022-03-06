Diplomacy is the only way to resolve the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine. War can never be the solution to any problem as it only brings destruction.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is polarising the world. It is also going to isolate Russia from other countries. Russians will also be affected by the sanctions imposed upon the country, and their economy will suffer. One hopes that both parties soon realise the misery wars bring and agree to a ceasefire.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore