Insufficient funds

The ATM at the main branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in Skardu is out of order. A complaint was lodged to the relevant authorities but no action was taken.

Being the main branch, it has accounts of thousands of customers. For such a large number of people, one ATM is already not enough. Now that too is not working. The callous behaviour of the authorities has further aggravated the issue. The NBP management must ensure that the existing ATM is fixed at the earliest and two new ATMs are set up.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu