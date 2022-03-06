Bring back NAP

During the Friday congregation, a Shia mosque near Qissa Khawani Bazar, Peshawar was attacked by a suicide bomber. Over 50 people were martyred and almost two hundred others sustained injuries. This has been one of the deadliest suicide attacks. On March 2, a horrific attack in Quetta killed three people, including a police officer, and injured over 20 others. That insurgent groups are once again active in the country is a matter of serious concern.

Some people believe that the attack was carried out to sabotage cricket in Pakistan. The authorities concerned must not rule out any possible explanation and should tackle the rising wave of militancy in a timely manner. Also, the National Action Plan (NAP) must be implemented with full force.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali