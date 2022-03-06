Back to bloodshed

The attack on a mosque in Peshawar, that has martyred over 50 people is shocking. It seems like an attempt of Pakistan’s enemies to destroy Pakistan’s image in the international community and promote sectarian violence. One cannot help but wonder why the National Action Plan (NAP) has not been implemented.

These terrorist attacks are not new. Why then have such extremist elements in society not been punished? The government has failed to pre-empt such attacks to protect people. The authorities concerned must find those responsible for this attack, hold them accountable, and ensure that this attack is the last in Pakistan.

Armanah Mubasher

Lahore