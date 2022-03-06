Bismah hopes to beat India in World Cup match today

LAHORE: Bismah Maroof and her side are geared up for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as they open their tournament campaign Sunday (today) against India at the picturesque Bay Oval.

Pakistan capped weeks of preparations with solid victories against hosts New Zealand and Bangladesh in the warm-ups in which their batting and bowling departments were tested.

They enter the tournament high on confidence and Bismah is optimistic about her side’s chances and believes the hard yards her side has put in will reap rewards.

Bismah said that “We have been putting in the hard yards since our camp in Karachi and now is the time to deliver. The atmosphere of the team is very good. I am optimistic that we will do very well in the World Cup. “All 15 players here, in fact, I will count the traveling reserves as well, so all 18 of you are my match winners. You are here because you deserve to be and I have faith and trust in every one of you.

Everyone is taking responsibility, which was on display in the two warm-ups. Just remember, we all have to stay focused and in the present.

This is a big moment for us to leave a mark.”

When Diana, who will spearhead Pakistan’s pace attack, asked about the conditions in New Zealand, Bismah said: “We are well prepared for the tournament. The conditions here are different from what we usually encounter back home.”