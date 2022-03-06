Jadeja’s 175 puts India on top in first SL Test

MOHALI: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 175 and took a wicket to put India in command of the opening Test against Sri Lanka on day two on Saturday.

Jadeja pulverised the Sri Lankan bowling in Mohali to amass his Test-best total before India declared their innings on 574-8 in superstar cricketer Virat Kohli’s 100th Test.

In reply, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 108 for four at stumps — needing another 267 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Pathum Nissanka, on 26, and Charith Asalanka, on one, were batting at close of play.

Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets while fellow spinner Jadeja and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed one each.

Both teams observed one minute’s silence before the start of play in memory of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh — the Australian greats who both died Friday — and wore black armbands.

India resumed the day on 357-6 and Jadeja put on a stand of 130 with overnight partner Ashwin, who made 61, to stretch India’s dominance after they elected to bat first at the start of the two-match series.

He recorded his second Test century before lunch, surpassing his previous best of 100 not out, to ram home the advantage after Rishabh Pant’s 96 on Friday.

Jadeja, who began day two on 45, went past 150 with a six off Dhananjaya de Silva and put on an unbeaten partnership of 103 with number 10 Mohammed Shami, who made 20.

Shami appeared to be struggling after being hit on the back by a fielding throw and skipper Rohit Sharma called his batsmen back to the pavilion, with tea taken early.

“Today I just stayed calm and batted normally,” Jadeja told reporters afterwards. “Ashwin and I have enjoyed batting with each other.”

On Friday’s first day, he said, “I was just staying at the non-striker’s end and enjoying watching Rishabh bat.”

He was approaching a double century when Rohit declared, but said he had signalled to the dressing room to end the Indian innings soon as the ball was turning and it was a good time to get a “tired” Sri Lanka in to bat.

Shami returned to bowl the first over after the Indian team gave Kohli, who made 45 on day one, a guard of honour in the star batsman’s landmark game.

Ashwin struck first with the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne as he trapped the left-handed opener lbw for 17 with his off spin.

Leg spinner Jadeja was introduced in the 25th over and on his second ball sent back skipper Dimuth Karunaratne trapped lbw for 28 with one that turned sharply from outside off to the left-handed opener.

Score Board

India won the toss

India 1st Inning

Agarwal lbw b Embuldeniya 33

Sharma (c) c Lakmal b Kumara 29

Vihari b Fernando 58

Kohli b Embuldeniya 45

Pant† b Lakmal 96

Iyer lbw b de Silva 27

Jadeja not out 175

Ashwin c †Dickwella b Lakmal 61

Yadav c Thirimanne b Fernando 2

Shami not out 20

Extras: (b 4, lb 12, nb 12) 28

Total: (129.2 Ov) 574/8d

Did not bat: Jasprit Bumrah

Fall: 1-52, 9.5 ov 2-80, 18.3 ov 3-170, 43.3 ov 4-175, 46.3 ov 5-228, 61.1 ov 6-332, 80.5 ov 7-462, 109.4 ov 8-471, 113.6 ov

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 25-1-90-2 Vishwa Fernando 26-1-135-2 Lahiru Kumara 10.5-1-52-1 Lasith Embuldeniya 46-3-188-2 Dhananjaya de Silva 18.2-1-79-1 Charith Asalanka 3.1-0-14-0

Sri Lanka 1st Inning

Dimuth (c) lbw b Jadeja 28

Lahiru lbw b Ashwin 17

Nissanka not out 26

Mathews lbw b Bumrah 22

Silva lbw b Ashwin 1

Asalanka not out 1

Extras: (lb 6, nb 7) 13

Total: (43 Ov ) 108/4

Yet to bat: Niroshan Dickwella †, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Fall: 1-48, 18.2 ov 2-59, 24.2 ov 3-96, 33.6 ov 4-103, 38.1 ov

Bowling: Shami 7-3-17-0 Jasprit Bumrah 9-2-20-1 Ravichandran Ashwin 13-6-21-2 Jayant Yadav 5-2-14-0 Ravindra Jadeja 9-3-30-1

Umpires: Nitin Menon, Virender Sharma