Arshad hopes to gain from foreign training

KARACHI: Olympian javelin thrower and the country’s medal prospect in the forthcoming major international events Arshad Nadeem is excited about his foreign training opportunity.

“I am very happy that I am going to South Africa for training ahead of major events this year,” Arshad told ‘The News’ in an interview on Saturday.

“It’s a golden opportunity. I will try my level best to fully avail it and further learn from the experienced coach of South Africa,” Arshad said.

Arshad shot to global fame when he finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics, a performance which has transformed the personality of the 2018 Asian Games bronze medallist. Arshad is the first Pakistani athlete who got the honour to qualify for Tokyo Olympics directly with an 86.29 metre throw which he managed during the 2019 Nepal South Asian Games.

Although he later in April last year further boosted his performance when he recorded an 86.38 metre throw in an international event in Mashhad, Iran, which also earned gold for the WAPDA athlete.

The other day after a long wait both Arshad and his fellow javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir got South Africa’s visas. Yasir is Pakistan’s No2 in the event which has got a lot of significance after Arshad’s excellent display at the Olympics level.

Arshad topped preliminaries in Tokyo but faltered in the finals to finish overall fifth, a feat which was appreciated by the whole country. The athletes will get passports on Monday (tomorrow). The Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) is making preparation for sending the duo who have now left their training camp at Lahore for meeting their families.

The athletes spent one and a half month at the training camp in Lahore and Arshad says it went well.

“I worked hard during training and now I am in good shape. I feel much better,” said Arshad, also a former Asian Junior Championship bronze medallist.

“I did not throw during camp as we were advised to stick to the training schedule given to us by the South African coach. It was a good schedule and we followed that with discipline,” Arshad said. South African coach Terseus Liebenberg will train the duo during their stay in South Africa.

Terseus is an international javelin throw coach with global repute. He has an international certificate from Loughborough University, London. He is also the author of the book ‘Science and Practice of Javelin throw’.

Terseus also coached South African woman Test cricketer Sunnette Viljoen who won silver in javelin throw in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He coached both South Africans Jo-Ane van Dyk and Johan Grobler to silver medals in the 2016 World Junior Championships in Poland. He also coached Sunette Viljoen to silver in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

The duo would be trained at the North West University Campus in Potchefstroom, a city which is 120 kilometre away from Johannesburg.

Arshad is too eager to know different things and boost his calibre as an athlete.

“In South Africa we will work on skills and I am eagerly looking forward to that,” Arshad said.