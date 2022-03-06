Warne’s death: No foul play suspected

KOH SAMUI, Thailand: Thai police on Saturday said foul play was not suspected in the shock death of Australian cricket superstar Shane Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack while on holiday on the paradise island of Koh Samui aged just 52.

Police said late Saturday he would be flown from Koh Samui to nearby Surat Thani on Sunday for an autopsy, before being transported home to Australia.

The “King” of spin’s death sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.

Warne — one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time — was found unresponsive in his luxury villa at the Samujana resort on Friday evening after failing to meet friends.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” a statement from his management company said.

His body was brought to the Thai International Hospital Samui at about 6:00 pm (1100 GMT).

“No foul play was suspected at the scene based on our investigation,” Thai police told AFP.

At an evening press conference, local police chief Yutthana Sirisombat said relatives had “already coordinated with the Australian Embassy so that right after the autopsy’s finished, they will take his body back to Australia”.

Warne had asthma and “had seen doctors regarding a heart condition prior to his death”, he said, adding relatives said the player had previously suffered chest pain.

Sirisombat also said “no drug substance was detected in Warne’s body,” without giving further details.

As Australia awoke to the news on Saturday, fans laid flowers and other offerings — among them a meat pie and cigarettes — at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where there is a statue in Warne’s honour.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Warne “one of our nation’s greatest characters” and announced he would receive a full state funeral.

Current players — who have led emotional tributes — took to the field against Pakistan in Rawalpindi, with both sides observing a minute’s silence and sporting black armbands.

Speaking outside the police station on Koh Samui, Andrew Neophitou, a close friend of Warne, said: “We really just want to get Shane home, that’s all it is.”

Credited with reviving the art of leg-spin, Warne was part of a dominant Australian Test team in the 1990s and 2000s and helped his country win the 1999 limited-overs World Cup.

A larger-than-life character, his tally of 708 Test wickets has been surpassed only by fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said he was “a hero” to the current generation of cricketers.

“The loss that we are all trying to wrap our heads around is huge,” he said.

Warne’s inestimable impact was reflected by his inclusion in a list of the Wisden Cricketers of the 20th Century, alongside Don Bradman, Garfield Sobers, Jack Hobbs and Viv Richards.

Warne was divorced from wife Simone Callahan, with whom he had three children.

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter of his ex-rival: “Shocked, stunned & miserable... Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid his respects to “a bowling genius”, while former Australia teammate Adam Gilchrist said he was “numb”.

Warne’s death also saw tributes from Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, superstar singer Ed Sheeran as well as Australian Hollywood royalty Russell Crowe and Hugh Jackman.