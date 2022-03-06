Cummins and Co shattered

RAWALPINDI: Australian cricketers were shocked and shattered to learn about the sudden death of Shane Warne who breathed his last on Friday in Thailand.

“We heard about the sad news when we were about to leave for the hotel late Friday evening. I just saw Nathan Lyon, he’s clearly devastated. How have you supported each other as a group in the last 24 hours?” Pat Cummins said.

“Both Rod and Shane passed away within 24 hours. We shared our grief. I just encourage everyone to talk about it. Look after each other. Everyone’s yeah, worked through it differently. Everyone knew Shane, but you know, some people knew him better than others.”

Cummins said Warne had given a new direction to Australian cricket. “ And, you know, his showmanship and all those things that he brought to Australian cricket. So that’s probably my longest-lasting memory. His impact was all over. In recent years just, I think playing across the world, make me realize that.”