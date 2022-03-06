Azhar hits ton as hosts continue to dominate in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Azhar Ali (185) stroked a big hundred — his 19th in Test cricket as Pakistan’s dominance of the first Test against Australia continued at the Pindi Stadium for the second day running.

The hosts ultimately declared their innings close at 476 for 4, leaving just one over for Australia to reach 5 for no loss before bad light forced early closure 16 over prior to the scheduled time.

Azhar though crafted his innings far too slow, ensured Pakistan’s ascendency by staying at the wicket for the best part of the second day.

Azhar rued missed opportunity to score yet another double hundred. He already has one double and one triple hundred to his credit. “All was going well and I was eyeing double century. At the same time, we were facing a challenge and that was to add some quick runs to the total. In pursuit of quick runs, I lost my wicket. I am happy to have played an innings that ensured the team’s big total,” Azhar said in a post match media talk.

Azhar’s 19th Test hundred ensured Pakistan put up a decent first innings total before declaring their innings close. The most experienced Pakistan batsman struck 15 fours and three sixes during his 361-ball stay at the wicket to reach his fourth century against Australia. The low and slow bounce of the wicket did not even allow Mohammad Rizwan (29 not out) to add some quick runs before the declaration.

Azhar finally lost his wicket, mistiming a reverse sweep only to be caught by Green of Labuschagne. “It is always nice to see scoring big against an Australian team that hardly gives you weak links. I am delighted to have scored a century in this historic Test.”

The slow start saw Pakistan adding just 57 to the overnight total, reaching 302 for 1. Azhar reached his hundred minutes after lunch, lofting Lyon for four. His century came off 257-balls with the help of eight boundaries and one six.

The overnight century scorer Imam had a lucky escape when on 143 he nicked Lyon with Australian failing to take review when the tourists finally took review against Azhar just after he reached three figures, nothing was there to support Cummins cause. Same Cummins over, however, saw the end of Imam’s (157) long resistance. The Aussies skipper trapped the southpaw in front of the wicket and even review could not save him. By that time Imam had already played 358 balls, smashing 18 fours and two sixes in his innings. His 208 runs second-wicket stand with Azhar was enough to provide a solid foundation to the team’s first innings total.

Babar (36) announced his arrival at the wicket with a lofted four to Cameron Green. Pakistan skipper though was involved in 101 runs stand for the third wicket with Azhar. His struggle at the wicket finally ended when Labuschagne direct hit from midwicket denied Babar a risky single.

Mohammad Rizwan dropped behind of Lyon what looked like a faint edge when the batsman was on one. The wicketkeeper-batsman managed 29 not out off 46 balls.

Pakistan’s hope to go all out at Australian team openers could not bear fruit as umpires allowed just one over and that too from a spinner under fading light.

Usman Khawaja (5 not out) and David Warner (0 not out) were at the crease when even spinners were not allowed to turn their arm.

Rain and wet conditions are likely to disrupt play during the next two days.

Score Board

Pakistan won the toss

Pakistan 1st Inning

Shafique c Cummins b Lyon 44

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Cummins 157

Azhar c Green b Labuschagne 185

Babar (c) run out (Labuschagne) 36

Rizwan†not out 29

Iftikhar not out 13

Extras: (b 4, lb 7, nb 1) 12

Total: (162 Ov, RR: 2.93) 476/4d

Did not bat: Fawad Alam, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah

Fall: 1-105, 33.6 ov 2-313, 120.5 ov 3-414, 147.1 ov 4-442, 155.4 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 24-5-71-0 Josh Hazlewood 26-6-53-0 Nathan Lyon 52-5-161-1 Pat Cummins 28-5-62-1 Travis Head 3-0-13-0 Cameron Green 15-3-47-0 Marnus Labuschagne 12-0-53-1 Steven Smith 2-0-5-0

Australia 1st Innings

Khawaja not out 5

Warner not out 0

Extras: 0

Total: (1 Ov, RR: 5.00) 5

Yet to bat: Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey †, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Bowling: Sajid Khan 1-0-5-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Aleem Dar