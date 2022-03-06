Italy freezes Russian oligarch assets worth €140m

ROME: The value of frozen assets including luxury yachts and property held by Russian oligarchs in Italy amounted to around 140 million euros, the Italian government said on Saturday.
The most expensive asset was the "Lady M Yacht" belonging to Alexei Mordashov, a metals magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The vessel is worth 65 million euros ($71 million).
Italian police seized the yacht on Friday after the European Union targeted Mordashov and other Kremlin-linked oligarchs following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
A second yacht also impounded on Friday, the "Lena", is worth 50 million euros and belongs to billionaire Gennady Timshenko, who co-founded commodities company Gunvor.
A 17-million-euro property on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has also been seized.
