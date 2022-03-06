Beaconhouse spearheads learning festival

Rawalpindi : Keeping its tradition of innovation and modernisation in education alive, a learning festival was held by BSS Harley Street Campus, an open day that showcased the school’s culture of creativity and imagination beyond textbooks and tests. The campus was open to students, parents and visitors for lively activities and displays across its premises, says a press release.

The festival kicked off by the vibrant performances of the early year’s students followed by melodious pieces by the school choir. The gymnastics, karate and aerobics displays added to the festive spirit leaving the audience enthralled. Exhibition of science, history and geography projects by the middle schoolers captivated the onlookers. Another impressive feature was the panel discussions led by the students, explaining and questioning social and global affairs. The parents especially appreciated the model class exhibits providing them an insight into the teaching methodologies adopted by teachers within classrooms. The visitors thronged the games arena and the food court late into the day.

“Such events help to build stronger communities as we interact and share the achievements of our children” commented an animated mother. “A complete education cannot be imparted within classrooms alone. Education at BSS fosters well-rounded learners with creative skills and a competitive edge” quipped another proud parent.

The Learning Festival at Beaconhouse Harley Street Campus is an annual event held at school to promote learning and interaction among the local community in an informal manner.