‘Opposition leaders have no agenda’

Islamabad : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President and Senior Minister of the State, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has said that the opposition parties lack capability to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan. He termed opposition as group of political unemployed having no agenda and plan.

Talking to a delegation of party workers on Saturday, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) long march is lifeless and the people rejected people can’t deceive the nation on ‘no-confidence’ motion and opposition had to face worst defeat once more.

He was of the view that the allies of government stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan and they would keep their words.

He said that people of Pakistan will support PTI and despite ‘no-confidence’ move and security deposit shall be forfeited.

The PTI’s AJK President said that opposition would surely face failure in long march and ‘No-confidence’ move and the government will complete its five years tenure. He said that due to PM Imran Khan’s two and half decades long struggle, PTI has become competent force in the parliamentary politics of country.

Tanveer Ilyas said that the government was fighting against inflation.

He further stated that the government was well aware of problems faced by countrymen due to inflation, but these crises were temporary as solid steps were being taken to minimise the effects of price hike on common man and soon the situation would return to normal.