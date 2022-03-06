Barren land turned into solar power park

Islamabad : China’s Zonergy Company’ played a significant role turning barren desert of Punjab into solar power park, says a report published by ‘Gwadar Pro’ on Saturday.

The company plays an active role in the solar energy storage and supply business under the ‘Belt and Road’ Initiative. Power park, the photovoltaic ground power station with a capacity of 900 MW in Punjabi, Pakistan was listed as one of the priority projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Abdul Rehman Arif who joined the company in June 2016,

Zonergy provides a health card that good companies are providing to their employees as the work in power sector is dangerous and a good company always pays attention to this,” Abdul said proudly. Arif has been appointed as operation and maintenance engineer and team manager in 2018 for his excellent performance.

“When I read Zonergy Company’s mission and vision, I can clearly see how my goals align with the purposes of the company. There’s nothing I love more than when I am working with other engaged individuals towards a common goal,” Abdul recalled excitedly.