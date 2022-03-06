People are talking about

—- the fact that the authorities who are in charge of controlling traffic and sorting out the problems that exist in its smooth flow can only think of widening roads instead of working out a proper system. People say wider roads will not solve the problem and unless there is a strict enforcement of traffic rules it, the traffic mess will be increased because impatient drivers will just go on doing what they do now - speeding, not adhering to lanes etc.

—- the building of rainwater storage tanks in parks and how it’s a good idea to save clean water which should be implemented in other places such as service stations; public buildings and even private homes by the owners. People say a law should be passed that makes rain water saving compulsory because the water situation is getting worse by the year and will be a bigger problem than it is now for the authorities to cope with.

—- the School ‘Khana’ Programme, a midday meal initiative which has started in some schools in Islamabad and will hopefully encourage regular attendance and allow children - especially from poor families - to be more attentive in classrooms, while also combating malnutrition in young children. People say it is a commendable initiative but care must be taken to see that the persons in charge observe strict cleanliness and serve proper meals so that are no complaints from parents.

—- the fact that a large number of unregistered vehicles are plying on roads not only in Karachi but also in other parts of the province, with fake ‘AFR’ number plates. People say this is because of the Sindh government’s ‘lack of seriousness and will’ to deal with the problem, which is disturbing because law enforcers face difficulties when ‘AFR’ number plate vehicles are found involved in crimes or accidents as they are difficult to trace, so someone should look into the matter.

—- the demolition of the only library in the area, built in 1982, in the tribal Kurram district which the administration is turning into officers’ quarters. People say by demolishing the only library in the area, the district administration is showing a callous disregard for books and book-lovers. It is one thing that the administration never bothered to promote libraries but demolishing an already existing library is an entirely different matter and illustrates the callous attitude of the administration.

—- how honest consumers are made to undergo hours of unjustified load shedding along with power thieves. People want to know whether the power thieves are technically more competent and powerful than the Discos? Or do Discos have incompetent or untrained staff that cannot identify those who steal electricity in their areas in spite of having been equipped with sophisticated apparatus, training, technical knowhow and who are even backed by law-enforcement agencies? They believe something fishy is going on which should be investigated. —- I.H.