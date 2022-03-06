Water supply restored in G-7/3 after 10 years

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored water supply to 300 low-category houses in sector G-7/3 after long 10 years.

According to the details, the residents who have been striving hard for restoration of water supply since almost a decade have heaved a sigh of relief as they had to get water from private water tankers at exorbitant rates.

Raja Rab Nawaz, a resident, said “They have been facing extreme problems due to absence of water supply in the area. Now the civic agency realized their sufferings and took measures to address this issue.”

CDA initiated a plan involving Rs495 million for different water supply projects couple of years back. These projects included repair and maintenance of water pipelines, tube wells, tankers, replacement and installation of pipelines.

Now it has launched a new programme to ensure provision of water to the residents by stopping leakages, replacing old water pipelines and desilting of canals and dams.

The water supply department has repaired and renovated tubewells in different sectors including F-6 F-7, F-8, F-10, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-10/3, G-11, H-9, H-10, I-9, I-10, Humak Town, Rawal Dam and other areas. It has also repaired twelve faulty filtration plants.

The CDA management has also directed the water management wing to complete upgradation and maintenance of remaining filtration plants on immediate basis and utilise all available resources for early completion of the project.