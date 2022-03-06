Horse & Cattle Show preparations in final stages

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the preparations of upcoming Horse & Cattle Show have entered into final stages. “Youth Affairs Department Punjab is making excellent arrangements for the smooth holding of National Horse & Cattle Show events”.

Punjab Minister for Sports said that the historic Horse & Cattle Show has been revived after a gap of several years and its credit definitely goes to present Punjab govt.

“The teams from all provinces will participate in sports competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling and tug-of-war which will be organized as part of Horse & Cattle Show at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from March 9 to 12, 2022”.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said the events of peace and gymnastics will also be organized on this occasion in which over 900 girls and boys (600 in peace and 300 in gymnastic show) will demonstrate their eye-catching performances”.

The participation of provincial sports teams in Horse & Cattle Show will help a lot in the promotion of unity and harmony among the people of Pakistan. “The culture of Punjab will be reflected through Horse & Cattle Show events,” Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said.