Four arrested for killing couple

LAHORE : Kahna Investigation police arrested four persons for killing a couple and injuring their son. The accused had opened fire on the victims Salamat, his wife Zubaida and their son Atif on Ferozepur Road, Kahna, following an old enmity. The accused include Osama, Zahid, Safdar and Talha.

Unconscious man dies: A 35-year-old man expired in a local hospital on Saturday, a day after he was found unconscious in Misri Shah area. The man, yet to be identified, was rushed to hospital in a coma but could not recover. Police claimed that the man was an addict. His body was shifted to the morgue to ascertain the cause of death.

Speeding car kills man: A 65-year-old man was killed by a speeding car near Mochipura area of Green Town on Saturday. The man was identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan. Iftikhar was crossing the road when a rashly driven car hit him, resulting into his instant death. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner died of medical complications in Camp Jail on Saturday. Prisoner identified as Babar Nadeem, was imprisoned in a drug case. Police shifted the body to the morgue for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Eight gamblers arrested: Haier police arrested eight persons for gambling on snooker game. The accused include Asif, Aslam, Basharat, Omar, Shan and Zeeshan etc. Baghbanpura police arrested a drug pusher and recovered over 1kg charas from his possession. The accused was identified as Suhail. South Cantt police arrested Haider, Mehboob and Pervez for aerial firing and recovered three rifles from their possession.

‘Frozen Dairy Products’ training concludesL Five-day hands-on training on ‘Frozen and Fermented Dairy Products’ concluded at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Saturday.

UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad chaired the concluding ceremony and distributed certificates among the participants of the training organsied by the university’s Department of Dairy Technology in collaboration with Livestock and Dairy Development Department Punjab (L&DD).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim said that academia and industries liaison was a key way to boost dairy industry in Pakistan. He lauded the organizer to arrange this workshop on informative topic especially for the capacity building of dairy professionals.

Various aspects have been discussed during five day training related to market scope of frozen and fermented dairy products, technological aspects of ice cream manufacture, hygiene, cleaning and sanitation of fermented dairy products processing plant, recent advances in fermented dairy products and plant management, packaging, storage and distribution channel of frozen dairy products, quality evaluation of value added dairy products, labeling requirements of frozen and fermented dairy products and regulation about frozen and fermented dairy products, etc.