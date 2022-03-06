 
Sunday March 06, 2022
By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2022

LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 12.4°C and maximum was 23.8°C.

