LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -06°C while in Lahore it was 12.4°C and maximum was 23.8°C.
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the...
LAHORE : Kahna Investigation police arrested four persons for killing a couple and injuring their son. The accused had...
LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of TikToker Bhola Record by March...
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab...
LAHORE : The Higher Education Commission’s Higher Education Development Programme Saturday hosted a consortium of...
LAHORE : Five persons died of coronavirus and 191 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.According...
Comments