TikToker’s interim bail extended

LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of TikToker Bhola Record by March 8 in an alleged rape case.
The counsel of the accused informed the court that there is no development in the investigation as the investigation officer was busy in security of PSL matches.
However, on this the court remarked that the accused should not take undue advantage of the law and should be interrogated in due time.
A rape case was registered against TikToker Bhola Record in Ghalib Market Police Station. Later, he filed for bail imploring the court that the girl had filed a false case. According to the FIR, the victim girl named Shaista Talib alleged that Nabil alias Bhola Record had called her to a hotel and raped her.
