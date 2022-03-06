Tree plantation campaign

LAHORE : Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) spring tree planting and free tree distribution campaign continued here on Saturday.

Director General PHA Zeeshan Javed planted a tree at Liberty Chowk under “Bahar Tree Planting Campaign”. On the occasion, DG PHA also launched a door-to-door distribution campaign under Free Plant Distribution Campaign. PHA officers also attended the function. Speaking to the media, DG PHA Zeeshan Javed said that PHA would celebrate the spring tree planting campaign with enthusiasm and PHA will take all possible steps to make Lahore green. DG PHA Zeeshan Javed further said that citizens should take full part in the spring tree planting campaign and play their role in making the city green and lush.