DCs directed to ensure decrease in prices of daily use items

LAHORE : Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure reduction in the prices of essential commodities and transport fares in proportion to decrease in prices of petroleum products.

He issued this directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that the benefit of reduction in prices of petroleum products and electricity should reach the common man in any case. He directed the administrative officers to continue measures for eradication of smuggling of wheat and fertilizers.

He said indigenous varieties of plants should be given priority in tree plantation campaign. The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. It was informed that 636 open manholes in Sahiwal, 601 in Okara, 219 in Pakpattan, 480 in Sargodha, 345 in Khushab, 84 in Mianwali and 443 open manholes in Bhakkar were covered.

The tree plantation drive is in full swing throughout the province and targets are being achieved. The secretaries of agriculture and food departments, Additional IG Special Branch and officials concerned attended the meeting.