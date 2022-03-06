PGMI, AMC convocation on 9th

LAHORE : As many as 398 degrees and 238 medals will be distributed among students during 9th convocation of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) and 3rd convocation of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC), which are going to take place on March 9, 2022 at Aiwan-e-Iqbal.

In this regard, the arrangements for the convocation were reviewed in a special meeting held here under the chairmanship of Principal PGMI/AMC Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar in which the heads of various committees gave detailed briefings. In this convocation, 195 under graduate AMC and 203 post graduate doctors PGMI affiliated with Lahore General Hospital will also get fruit of their struggle and will be awarded their degrees. In his conversation, Principal Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that becoming a doctor by doing MBBS is apparently a difficult job because getting higher education in the medical field is not an easy task but the hard work of these youngsters is never in vain and becoming a doctor is a praise worthy as they are going to serve the ailing humanity. He said that the service of the suffering humanity in the field is commendable as it would be the happy destination of this most difficult journey. He asked that no step should be spared to make this convocation as glorious as it was in the past so that the students and their parents could have real satisfaction. At the meeting, the administration and faculty members of PGMI and AMC gave various suggestions regarding the convening of the convocation and finalized the pre-arranged steps.