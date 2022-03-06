Strict security for Ijtema

LAHORE : Police have made strict security arrangements for the participants of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema.
More than 1,500 officers and youths including two SPs, six DSPs, 23 SHOs and 183 Upper Subordinates are deployed on security duty. CCPO directed senior police officers to provide full security to the Ijtema. Meanwhile, DIG Operations visited the Tablighi Markaz Raiwind and reviewed the security arrangements for the gathering. He inspected the search process of the participants and gave necessary instructions to the police personnel about the checking mechanism.
LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti in a statement on Saturday said that the...
LAHORE : Kahna Investigation police arrested four persons for killing a couple and injuring their son. The accused had...
LAHORE : Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office...
LAHORE : An additional district and sessions court on Saturday extended interim bail of TikToker Bhola Record by March...
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab...
LAHORE : The Higher Education Commission’s Higher Education Development Programme Saturday hosted a consortium of...
Comments