Strict security for Ijtema

LAHORE : Police have made strict security arrangements for the participants of Raiwind Tablighi Ijtema.

More than 1,500 officers and youths including two SPs, six DSPs, 23 SHOs and 183 Upper Subordinates are deployed on security duty. CCPO directed senior police officers to provide full security to the Ijtema. Meanwhile, DIG Operations visited the Tablighi Markaz Raiwind and reviewed the security arrangements for the gathering. He inspected the search process of the participants and gave necessary instructions to the police personnel about the checking mechanism.