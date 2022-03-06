Peace, stability linked to women’s empowerment in every field

LAHORE : Speakers at a women’s conference on Saturday said peace, stability and prosperity in a society is not possible without meaningful participation and role of women in every walk of life.

Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) in conjunction with Azm-e-Pakistan has organised a series of events to promote women’s role in peace-building and mark the International Women Day (IWD) 2022.

This year’s IWD’s campaign theme is #BreakTheBias, which primarily envisions a world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination for women and all human beings. LPP envisions a just society and promotes a world which is diverse, equitable and inclusive. Since last two decades, LPP has forged women’s equality and strived to break the bias in its target communities in Punjab and Sindh. The highlight of series of events was a Cross Regional Women’s Cricket Match held between the girl teams of Southern Punjab Cricket Association and Sindh Cricket Association in Gaddafi Stadium. US Counsel General William K Makaneole was the chief guest at the occasion. The women’s conference of Peace 2022 was chaired by Governor Ch Sarwar and US Counsel General Lahore William K Makaneole. Other dignitaries were Chief of Party Azm-e-Pakistan programme Ali Raza, Ms Nabeela Hakim, Ombudsman Punjab, Dr Farzana Bari, women rights activist Ms Afia Salam, human rights activist, member provincial assemblies of Punjab, students from Karachi and Bahauddin Zakariya University and women leaders from the community attended the event. William K Makaneole while addressing the conference said, “It’s important to address issues associated with gender and we are able to address these issues much more quickly when we all work together. We are each responsible for addressing the inequalities that women face. US government believes and promotes women’s meaningful inclusion and participation in peace processes. In October 2021, the United States took historic step to further gender equality across the board by launching the first National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. The US Department of State is committed to advancing this agenda around the world in collaboration with women and girls, transgender, male allies, partner governments, civil society and the private sector”.

Governor Ch Sarwar also joined for a brief address to the opening ceremony of the conference. He wished women International Women’s Day 2022 and appreciated the role of women in promoting equality and lasting peace agenda for a prosperous Pakistan. He said the government is committed to supporting equality in every field to empower women.”

Ali Raza appreciated the role of Lodhran Pilot Project in promoting social cohesion and inclusion with the contribution of women leaders in their immediate communities by using sports as a tool.

Dr M Abdul Saboor, CEO Lodhran Pilot Project, thanked all the participants and guests of honour to attend the event. He said, “Broader peace, stability and prosperity in society is not possible without meaningful participation and role of women in every walk of life. Their inclusion in decision making is particularly important.”

Women Ombudsman Ms Nabeela Hakim said it is an immense pleasure to be here with so many strong women and proud to share that Ombudsman office has gained remarkable achievements in empowering women, especially right to inheritance. It is a long way ahead to end harassment, and discrimination against women in society but we are committed to end this, she said and invited all stakeholders to join hands with Women Ombudsman office for women empower in Pakistan.

Women leaders from beneficiary community of Lodhran Pilot Project shared their success and change stories with the audience.