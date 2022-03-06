IG for improved security measures

LAHORE : IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali said that security arrangements of Pak-Australia cricket series should be improved further and supervisory officers should monitor security arrangements and traffic management by going into the field.

He said that more than 4500 security personnel are available at the Rawalpindi for the Pak-Australia series. He directed all the RPOs and DPOs of the province to enhance security of sensitive places and especially security plan of minority worship places, public places and religious spots should be reviewed. He said that patrolling time of other patrol forces should be increased and the checking process should be made more efficient.