Our education system produces neither good students nor good citizens, says HEC chairman

Participants at a session on higher education in the country on the second day of the Karachi Literature Festival on Saturday reached a consensus that for the universities to create good citizens, they needed to be made autonomous and given academic freedom. The speakers also agreed on the need for a major overhaul of the higher education system and policies in the country.

The session, titled ‘Higher Education: Creating Good Citizens, not just Good Students’, was moderated by Fauzia Shamim. She asked Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) Chairman Prof Dr Tariq Banuri to explain how the varsities could create good citizens, not just good students.

The HEC chairman responded by saying that we had spoiled our children and our education neither focused on creating good students nor good citizens. He added that we had been paying the price of blunders which we committed during past decades.

To explain his point, he said one should consider several aspects while pondering over this issue. The first aspect, according to him, was that knowledge was something that was produced in a community as a whole.

Creation of knowledge is not a solo exercise, but everywhere in the world people learn from each other, Dr Banuri remarked, adding that human societies built common knowledge that helped them build common narratives.

Then he said knowledge had several types. Epistemic knowledge, according to him, was what the students learnt in classrooms, while technical knowledge was acquired through practice, experience, involvement and interaction.

The HEC chairman said that both the epistemic and technical knowledge had different directions and they needed separate approaches in teaching.

He added that there was a third type of knowledge that neither was taught in classrooms nor learned through practice and experience. He explained that it was the knowledge of justice that could be absorbed only through empathy.

For example, he said, that the answers to questions such as what are the experiences of a female growing up in a society like that in Pakistan and what are the experiences of being a member of a minority community or a black person in the West could not be learned or taught.

Dr Banuri said imparting different types of knowledge required different approaches and communication techniques. He added that if we wanted a better and more prosperous society, we should understand the medium of knowledge and the universities had a central role in all these processes.

He said teachers at varsities can get students involved in practices, exercises and experiences so that those students could understand the medium of knowledge and became good students and citizens. To achieve this, it was necessary to ensure the autonomy of universities, he remarked.

He advised the teachers and students should keep their struggle continue for the autonomy of varsities, academic freedom and due rights.

Shahnaz Wazir Ali, the president of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (Szabist) and former National Assembly member, said that today’s universities were not addressing fundamental societal issues.

A certain group of policymakers had pushed the varsities to teach science, engineering and technology, she said, adding that the universities were not focusing on social sciences through which we could solve our societal problems.

Responding to a question, Shahnaz said that every sector had its own political dynamics and the education sector was also a political economy in Pakistan.

We all want well-equipped schools and there is no difference of opinion among us, she said, asking whether our state was ready to ensure that. “We all know that the schools located in far-flung areas and underdeveloped localities of the city are in a sorry state. The schools and colleges are not functioning up to the mark. Now the situation of universities is at the worst stage.”

She held all the past governments responsible for bringing education on the verge of collapse. She said the country was a security state instead of a welfare state, due to which private sector universities and schools were flourishing and state-run educational institutions were on decline.

The Szabist president accused the incumbent federal government of trimming down the HEC’s powers and constantly attacking the commission. The government wanted to bring the HEC under the ministry of federal education, she said. She lamented that it had also cut the budget of varsities forcing their vice chancellors to manage funds from various sources.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui, head of the Centre for Humanities & Social Sciences at the Lahore School of Economics, said that our contemporary education system relied on the private sector to prepare new entrants for the market. There was no space for ethics in this liberal model of education, he lamented.

Dr Arfana Mallah of the University of Sindh said there was no difference between good students and good citizens. If we produced good students, they would automatically become good citizens, she stated.

According to her, the problem was that we were producing graduates as per the market requirements.

She said that when students demonstrated for their legitimate rights, the state lodged FIRs against them. On the one hand, we expect from the varsities to produce good citizens and on the other hand we discouraged them, she remarked.