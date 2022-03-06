PDM members review March 23 march plan

All component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Sindh province have intensified their preparations for an anti-inflation march that is scheduled in Islamabad on March 23, said participants of a meeting of the opposition alliance on Friday.
The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) jointly hosted a meeting of the PDM members to devise a strategy for the rally.
