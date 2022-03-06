 
Sunday March 06, 2022
Karachi

PDM members review March 23 march plan

By Our Correspondent
March 06, 2022

All component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Sindh province have intensified their preparations for an anti-inflation march that is scheduled in Islamabad on March 23, said participants of a meeting of the opposition alliance on Friday.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) jointly hosted a meeting of the PDM members to devise a strategy for the rally.

