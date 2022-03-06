Woman slapped in bus by cousin declines to take action

A woman who was slapped and humiliated by a man while travelling in a minibus refused to lodge any complaint with the Mominabad police, saying the man was her cousin.
The shocking incident was captured by CCTV cameras of a nearby shop within the limits of the Mominabad police station.
The video shows the man, Kashif, humiliating and slapping the female passenger sitting on a front seat.
Initially, it was reported that the man was a bus conductor; however, after police impounded the bus, the vehicle’s owner and the conductor reached the police station and said the conductor was not behind the incident, but the man who slapped the woman had been travelling with her.
Later, the police traced the woman, who refused to lodge any complaint, saying her cousin Kashif had slapped her after she removed her veil in the bus.
Discussing the book ‘In Search Of Lost Glory: Sindhi Nationalism In Pakistan’, authored by Asma Faiz, an academic...
Participants at a session on higher education in the country on the second day of the Karachi Literature Festival on...
The question of how to attract children towards Urdu language was discussed at an interactive session, ‘Kaaf se...
The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 8,085 in the...
The Usman Institute of Technology University has created Pakistan’s first open source microprocessor and now the...
All component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the Sindh province have intensified their preparations...
Comments