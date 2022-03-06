Cloth trader killed in drive-by shooting in Liaquatabad

A cloth trader was shot dead in an apparent act of target killing in front of his wife and children in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on Saturday night.

The tragic incident took place near the Sindh Government Hospital, Liaquatabad, where unidentified motorcyclists shot and killed the man travelling in a car with his wife and children.

The victim, 38-year-old Imran, was shot once in his head and died shortly after the shooting. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Sharifabad SHO Abdul Khaliq Ansari said the deceased man was a resident of Nazimabad and ran a cloth shop in Boulton market. Quoting initial investigations, the officer said the victim was on his way to drop his family in the Garden area when he was shot. He added that Imran’s family remained unhurt in the incident.

Police said that as the family told them that neither did the suspects attempt to stop the car nor did they try to rob them, it appeared to be a target killing. Police also seized an empty shell of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. They said they were looking for the victim’s mobile phone data and the killing might have been a result of some personal enmity. No case had been registered till this story was filed.